Bharat Forge shares crack 10% post Q3 results as firm sees growth moderation in Q4, FY25

Bharat Forge Ltd shares cracked 10 per cent in Monday's trade following the company's December qurater results, as the company said it sees the growth momentum to moderate in both Domestic & export market across industries in the March quarter and further into FY25. In a BSE filing, the company said it would be looking to outperform the market driven by its diversified business mix.

The stock got locked at its 10 per cent lower circuit limit at Rs 1,183.45 on BSE. With this, the Bharat Forge stock has slipped into negative terrain year-to-date.

For the December quarter, Bharat Forge reported a 15.9 per cent growth in sales at Rs 2,263 crore. It reported Ebitda at Rs 645 crore, up 30.9 per cent. Ebitda margins came in at 28.5 per cent, up 330 basis points YoY, driven by favourable product mix and focus on cost optimisation.

