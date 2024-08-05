scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Bharti Airtel Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 178%, revenue at Rs 38,506 crore

Feedback

Bharti Airtel Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 178%, revenue at Rs 38,506 crore

Bharti Airtel Q1 earnings: The stock ended 1.86% lower at Rs 1,466 on BSE. The earnings were announced after market hours on Monday.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Revenue climbed 3% to Rs 38,506 crore in Q1 against Rs 37,440 crore revenue in the correspondng quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 3% to Rs 38,506 crore in Q1 against Rs 37,440 crore revenue in the correspondng quarter of the previous fiscal.

Bharti Airtel reported a stellar set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2024. Profit climbed 158% to Rs 4,160 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1,612 crore in the June 2023 quarter. Revenue climbed 3% to Rs 38,506 crore in Q1 against Rs 37440 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated net profit before exceptional items for the first quarter was at Rs 2,925 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q1 stood at Rs Rs 19,944 crore, up 1 percent YoY. EBITDA margins came at 51.8 percent, falling 90 basis points on-year. EBIT came at at Rs 9,355 crore, down 7.2 percent on-year.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Monday. The stock ended 1.86% lower at Rs 1,466 on BSE. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 05, 2024, 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement