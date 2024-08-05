Bharti Airtel Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 178%, revenue at Rs 38,506 crore

Bharti Airtel reported a stellar set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2024. Profit climbed 158% to Rs 4,160 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1,612 crore in the June 2023 quarter. Revenue climbed 3% to Rs 38,506 crore in Q1 against Rs 37440 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated net profit before exceptional items for the first quarter was at Rs 2,925 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q1 stood at Rs Rs 19,944 crore, up 1 percent YoY. EBITDA margins came at 51.8 percent, falling 90 basis points on-year. EBIT came at at Rs 9,355 crore, down 7.2 percent on-year.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Monday. The stock ended 1.86% lower at Rs 1,466 on BSE.