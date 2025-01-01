Bharti Airtel shares: After 57% rally in 2024, can the telco stock continue winning run this year?

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd, which gained nearly 57% in 2024 were trading on a flat note in the first session of 2025. Bharti Airtel stock rose 0.75% to Rs 1,600 in early deals today. Bharti Airtel’s market cap climbed to Rs 9.11 lakh crore in the current trading session. Total 0.10 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.59 crore on BSE.

On September 26, the stock touched its all-time high of Rs 1778.95.

Bharti Airtel stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Bharti Airtel stands at 47, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The telecom stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 30 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 10 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

JM Financial has a one-year price target of Rs 1,850 and three-year target price of Rs 2,400 on Bharti Airtel, implying a three-year IRR potential of 15 per cent. The brokerage believes India wireless business tariff hikes are likely to be more frequent given the consolidated industry structure, and higher ARPU requirement for Jio not only to justify its significant 5G capex but also given its potential listing plans.

Bharti is the biggest beneficiary of higher tariffs given the sticky and premium quality of its subs.

"We expect Bharti’s India wireless ARPU to grow at a CAGR of 11 per cent to Rs 310 in FY28 driving consolidated Ebitda CAGR of 13 per cent over FY24-28. ARPU growth aided by likely moderation in capex will drive Bharti’s FCF from FY25, enabling it to get to net cash by FY29; this will also aid in accretion in equity value," it said.

Axis Securities has a price target of Rs 1,880 for a year.

"From a long-term perspective, Bharti Airtel is expected to keep gaining market share, driven by high penetration rates and minimal Capex needs. Airtel's future growth looks promising with a stronger digital portfolio and increasing per-user data consumption. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock, supported by the company’s superior margins, strong subscriber growth, and higher 4G conversions. We value the stock with a target price of Rs 1,880/share, " said Axis Securities.