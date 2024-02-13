BHEL Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 149 crore, shares slip 7%

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a consolidated loss of Rs 149 crore in Q3 of this fiscal against Rs 42 crore profit in the quarter ended December 2022. Total revenue rose 4.56% to Rs 5503.81 crore in Q3 against Rs 5263.68 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company reported a loss of Rs 194.91 crore before tax in the last quarter against Rs 52.71 crore profit in the December 2022 quarter. Total expenses climbed 9.32% to Rs 5816.87 crore in Q3 against Rs 5320.84 crore in the year ago period.

Shares of BHEL slipped 6.83% to Rs 201.50 on BSE after the Q3 earnings were announced. Total 31.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 61.82 crore. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 74,063 crore. The stock ended 1.39% lower at Rs 213.30 on BSE.

