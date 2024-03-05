BHEL shares hit 52-week high on Rs 9,500-crore order win, check details

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) hit their 52 week high after the power equipment maker said it has received a Rs 9500-crore order from NTPC Ltd for setting up the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonebhadra District, Uttar Pradesh.

BHEL shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 271.55 toward fag end of the trade on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 93,650 crore. BHEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 260% and 94% in a year and six months, respectively. In two years, the PSU stock has rallied 446%.

Related Articles

Total 44.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 115.91 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 92,239 crore. Later, the stock closed 0.08% higher at Rs 264.90 on BSE. The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 67.63 on April 6, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BHEL stock stands at 75.3, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. BHEL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The order is related to the supply of equipment - boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries along with electrical and C&I, balance of plant packages etc.

It also includes erection & commissioning and civil works, said NTPC in a communication to bourses. The completion of facilities (COF) for Unit 1 is to be executed by 50 months and for Unit 2 by 54 months.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of economy.