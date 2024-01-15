BHEL shares in focus as firm bags Rs 15,000 crore order from NLC India

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) will be in focus on Monday morning after the state-run PSU bagged over Rs 15,000 crore worth engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for 2,400 MW pit head green field thermal power project in Odisha, the PSU informed stock exchanges.

The order from NLC India is for supply of equipment namely boiler, turbine, generator and associated auxiliaries along with electrical and C&I, balance of plant packages. The scope of work includes erection & commissioning of equipment and civil works. The project will be commissioned in 64 months.

BHEL told NSE that the order is EPC package for 3x800 MW NLC Talabira Thermal Power Project (NTTPP), Jharsuguda District, Odisha, India. Major equipment will be manufactured at BHEL’s Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Bengaluru, Ranipet, Bhopal, Rudrapur, Varanasi plants, BHEL said.

In a regulatory filing, NLC India said the 2,400 MW(3x800 MW) pit head power project will come up at Jharsuguda District in Odisha based on Ultra Super Critical Technology. EPC contract scope includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of equipment such as boilers, turbines, generators, balance of plants and others.

“The entire power of 2,400 MW is tied up with the states of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala and Puducherry and PPAs (power purchase agreement) already executed,” NLC India said.

The coal linkage is available from 20 MTPA Talabira II & III OCP mines of NLC India which is already operational from the year 2020 in Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts of Odisha. The water required for the project is linked from Hirakud Reservoir. Boilers will be designed to suite the co-firing of Bio mass as part of Green initiative, NLC India said.

NLC India said the project will come up with latest pollution control equipment like FGD and SCR to meet out the MoEF guidelines. Boilers, it said, will be designed to suite the co firing of Bio mass as part of green initiative in line with MoP guidelines along with Bio Mass handling systems. The first unit of project is scheduled for commissioning in the FY 2028- 29.

