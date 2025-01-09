BHEL shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) are in news today after the state-run firm said it has achieved another milestone in Bhutan with the successful commissioning of two units of the 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (PHEP-II).

BHEL shares slipped 1.25% to Rs 222.05 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 224.85 on BSE. Total 4.77 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.54 crore. Market cap of the power equipment maker slipped to Rs 77,319.22 crore.

The multibagger stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI), which stands at 39.6. BHEL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day and 200 day moving averages. However, the BHEL stock has risen 145% from its 52-week low of Rs 113.50 hit on October 26, 2023.

"Executed as part of a bilateral agreement between the Government of India and the Royal Government of Bhutan, PHEP-II is a greenfield hydro project located in the Wangdue district of Western Bhutan. Significantly, the Francis Turbine installed in the project is designed to operate at a rated head of 241 meters – the highest for any Francis Type Hydro Turbine in Bhutan. On commissioning of all six units, the expected annual power generation will be 4,357 gigawatt-hours," said BHEL.

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of economy.