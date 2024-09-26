Block deal effect: Five Star Business Finance shares rise 5%, log highest turnover

Shares of Five Star Business Finance rose 5% in early deals on Thursday as 2.81 crore shares changed hands in a block deal. The value of the deal was worth Rs 2249.8 crore. The price at which the deal was executed was Rs 800.5 in the preopening trade today. Buyers and sellers in the deal were not known. Five Star Business Finance stock climbed 4.83% to Rs 847.45 in early deals against the previous close of Rs 808.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 23,503 crore.

Total 467.37 lakh shares changed hands amounting to the highest turnover of Rs 3,749.59 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Five-Star Business Finance stands at 64.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

The stock has risen 16 per cent in a year and gained 10% in 2024.

Five Star Business has listed peers such as AU Small Finance, AAVAS Financiers and Aptus Value Housing.

Five Star Business Finance Limited is an non-banking finance company providing secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals.

The company is headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with a strong presence in South India.