BLS E-Services shares turn multibagger on BSE, NSE listings; stock debuts at 130% premium
Ahead of listing, shares of BLS E-Services were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 155-160 apiece, signaling a listing pop of 117-120 per cent to the investors over its issue price.
The issue was oversubscribed a whopping 162.40 times, thanks to solid buying interest from all categories of investors.
SUMMARY
- BLS E-Services shares debuted at 130% premium on NSE.
- The stock was listed at Rs 305 on BSE, a premium of 126%.
- Grey market premium stood at Rs 155-160 before listing.
Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 06, 2024, 9:59 AM IST