Bodhi Tree's web series become a global success on Netflix; stock rises 5%

After delivering multibagger returns to investors in a little more than two years of listing, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd has added another accolade to its name. The company has informed the bourses that its latest web series on Netflix named 'Class' has become a global success.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia’s web series 'Class' which is streaming on Netflix has become a global success. The show has opened with a tremendous response from critics and audiences alike, the company said. "The show has been majorly trending in the top show in India ever since its release in February 2023."

'Class' has also entered the global top 10 show on Netflix in the week between February 6 and February 12 2023). It was watched for 99,10,000 hours that week globally. The show has been trending in the top 10 in more than 13 countries, added the company statement.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia was listed in October 2020, when the company raise Rs 3.71 crore from its initial public offering by selling 3.9 lakh equity shares for Rs 95 apiece. The company was listed on NSE's SME platform.

Shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia rose more than 5 per cent on Thursday to Rs 175. The scrip had delivered a return of about 85 per cent from its issue price of Rs 95. The counter has soared about 500 per cent from its price below Rs 30 in November 2020.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia is engaged in content production for television, films and other digital platforms. The business operates in three key segments that are TV - Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC), Digital Platforms (OTT), and Regional shows in multiple languages.

Incorporated in 2013, Bodhi Tree Multimedia produces big or small films, TV serials for various TV channels in India and abroad. The company is engaged in audio, video and text content production in different genres including drama, comedy, thriller, horror, lifestyle, and others.

The company produces content for TV channels including Zee, Sony, Star, Disney, Viacom, Sun, among others; and OTT Platforms such as Netflix, Voot, and more. Its regional content is produced in languages such as Tamil, Bengali, Marathi and Gujarati for both television and OTT platforms.







Also read: Sebi names Arshad Warsi, wife & others in share-rigging case; bans them from markets for a year

Also read: Sebi bars Alchemy Capital founder Lashit Sanghvi and his wife from stock market for a year