Britannia Industries share price hits all-time high ahead of Q4 results

Share price of Britannia Industries touched lifetime high of Rs 3,479.55 in Tuesday's early trade ahead of announcement of the firm's March quarter earnings later today.

Share price of Britannia opened at Rs 3,449 and later gained 1.2% to the fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,479.55 on BSE against the last closing value of Rs 3,435.75.

Britannia stock price has gained 9.4% in one week, 9.33% in one month and 14.3% since the beginning of the year.

Britannia share price is trading higher than its 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 9.32% in the last 5 days of straight gains.

Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 83,104.63 crore on BSE.

Axis Securities has given Britannia stock's pivot at 3,430, with Resistances at 3,458 and 3,499, and the Supports at 3,389 and 3,361 levels, respectively.

Motilal Oswal expects 16 % gain in profit estimates, with 2.2 % growth in revenue amid flat sales volumes YoY.

Kotak also expects a weak quarter with 4.1% topline growth in the standalone business. The brokerage sees 8.6% increase in EBITDA and 74 bps YoY expansion in EBITDA margin, with a marginal 22 bps expansion in gross margin.

Banking stocks lead rally in early trade; Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Stocks in news: Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Tata Power, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, Ashok Leyland and more

Kotak Mahindra Bank stock rises 8% as Uday Kotak to sell 2.8% stake

Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 points, Nifty at 9,915; M&M, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank top gainers