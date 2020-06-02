Share Market Update: Sensex ends 522 points higher, Nifty at 9,979; Tata Motors, Bajaj twins top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Tuesday, inline with strong global equities amid heavy buying in auto and banking stocks. Extending rise for the fifth straight session, Sensex ended 522 points higher at 33,825 and Nifty rose 152 points to 9,979. This was on back of European markets that opened in green as lockdown restrictions were eased in major countries. Where Germany's DAX drew 2% after a holiday on Monday, CAC and FTSE were gaining marginally higher. On Monday, Sensex closed 879 points higher at 33,303 and Nifty ended 245 points higher at 9,826.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

3.49 PM: Closing Bell

3. 40 PM: NCC stock price rises 9.38%

NCC stock price opened 9.38% higher and touched an intraday high of Rs 28 on BSE today. Company announced that it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,136 crore in May, 2020. As per the filing, out of this 2 orders totaling to Rs 993 crore pertains to water division and two order amounting Rs 143 crore pertains to building division.

3. 33 PM: PFC share price gains 3%

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) share price touched an intraday high of Rs 84.1, rising 3% on BSE after the company informed the exchanges that Ravinder Singh Dhillon has been appointed as the CMD of the company.

3. 23 PM: Ashok Leyland gains 3.66%

Ashok Leyland share price touched an intraday high of Rs 48.15, rising 3.66% on BSE. The company reported total sales at 1,420 units, with M&HCV sales at 266 units & domestic sales at 1,277 units.

3.19 PM: V-Guard Industries share price falls over 2% post results

V-Guard Industries share price touched an intraday low of Rs 179, falling 2.72% on BSE today.

The company reported 47% fall in its net profit at Rs 32 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 60 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell (YoY) to Rs 546 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2.71 crore in a year-ago period.

3.07PM: Reliance Industries gains over 1% today

Reliance Industries share price was trading 1.1% higher at Rs 1,540, its day's high. Reliance Industries stock has risen with 4.9% returns in the last 2 sessions of straight gains. Company's rights issue has seen a subscription of 52.12 cr shares, or roughly 1.1x the available portion

2.54 PM: Strides Pharma shares gain over 5%

Strides Pharma share price gained 5.36% to touch an intraday high of Rs 421 after the company said it recieved USFDA's nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP. As per the filing, the ointment is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses.

2. 46 PM: Q4 Earnings Today

Motherson Sumi, Zydus Wellness, InterGlobe Aviation, Eris, Britannia, Granules, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Tata Teleservices, Transport Corporation of India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research among others will announce their Q4 results today

2. 23 PM: Rupee ends 19 paise stronger

Rupee the local currency, ended higher at 75.36 per US dollar as aginst the last closing value of 75.55 per dollar today.

2. 10 PM: Orient Electric share price gains almost 8%

Orient Electric share price opened with a gain of 4.64% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 191.55, rising 7.76% on BSE, after reporting its March quarterly results.

The company reported 7.3% fall in its net profit at Rs 35.78 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 38.64 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 11% (YoY) to Rs 564 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 640 crore in a year-ago period.

1.53 PM: TVS Motor share price rises 5.88%

TVS Motor share price erased 2% loss in early trade and gained 5.88% intraday to Rs 372 on BSE today.

The company's total sales came at 58,906 units, with total two-wheeler sales at 56,218 units & domestic two-wheeler sales at 41,067 units, and its three-wheeler sales at 2,688 units. The company announced that it has resumed operations in India across all manufacturing units in Hosur, Mysuru, Nalagarh from May 6, 2020.

1.32 PM: Hero MotoCorp share price gains 2.73% today

Hero MotoCorp share price rose 2.73% today after the company's total sales came in at 1.12 lakh units, with domestic sales come at 1.08 lakh units, exports at 3,834 units. Company's motorcycle sales stood at 1.06 lakh units, while its scooters sales stood at 6,644 units.

1. 17 PM: InterGlobe Avaition shares trade flat ahead of Q4 earnings

Share of InterGlobe Avaition rose 1% early trade, although gave up gains to trade flat, ahead of its March quarter earnings announcement today.

With aviation industry being the worst-affected sectors globally owing to the coronavirus pandemic, investors will be keepign an eye on the earnings of IndiGo airline, India's largest airline, by market share.

The stock price of InterGlobe Aviaiton opened at Rs 950 and later touched intraday high of Rs 963.70 on BSE, gaining 1.06% as against the last closing value of Rs 953.50.

1.00 PM: Tata Power shares gain today

Tata Power share price gained almost75 in early trade on Tuesday as the company announced that it has completed acquisition of 51% stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution. With this, the company will manage power distribution in Central Odisha from June 1 onwards.

12. 56 PM: Market rises higher

Sensex and Nifty rose strongly by the afternoon session of Tuesday, inline with strong global equities amid heavy buying in auto and banking stocks. Extending rise for the fifth straight session, Sensex was trading 466 points higher at 33,770 and Nifty rose 128 points to 9,954.

European markets opened in green as lockdown restrictions were eased in major countries. Where Germany's DAX drew 2% after a holiday on Monday, CAC and FTSE were gaining marginally higher.

12.44 PM: Oil rises today

Oil price gained as traders await decision from OPEC+ on whether they would agree on output cuts to support price.Brent crude oil futures traded $38.65 per barrel, rising 0.33%.

12. 30 PM: Global cues

Asian markets were trading modestly higher on Tuesday, despite tension between US and China still linger on as investors weighed resumption of business activities as economies return to normalcy.

US markets closed higher on Monday as investor factored in potential for an economic rebound overlooking civil unrest in cities.

12.13 PM: Nifty's outlook

Expressing views on the technical indicators, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, "Technically speaking, any significant gap which is filled by another gap is considered to be a notable development. Throughout last month, the lower end of the gap 9600-9550 acted as a sturdy wall and this time the same zone, is now likely to be seen as a sheet anchor (till the time it remains unfilled). We have now reached 9900-9950, which coincides with the 89 EMA on daily chart and is considered to be a decent resistance. But the way charts are shaped up, the possibility of surpassing it and heading towards 10000-10200 cannot be ruled out. For the day, 9750 followed by 9680 can be seen as immediate support."

12.05 PM: Rupee declines today

The rupee at the currency market depreciated 6 paise to 75.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid strong American currency and continued rise in crude oil prices that weighed on investor sentiment. This was despite the positive opening in domestic equities and FII inflows. The rupee opened weak at 75.57 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.60, down 6 paise over its last close.

11. 44 AM: Market Update

Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, inline with strong global equities amid heavy buying in auto and banking stocks. Extending rise for the fifth straight session, Sensex was trading 300 points higher at 33,600 and Nifty rose 90 points to 9,916.

Experts said market sentiments turned positive after government announced its phase-wise plan to unlock the country, starting June 1. Investors worldwide were optimistic over slowing of new virus cases, with prospects of more government stimulus amid easing of lockdowns across the world. As per technical indicators, with the index's strong push in the recent trades, Nifty is expected to aim for 10,000 mark.

11. 29 AM: Banking stocks lead

Banking stocks led the rally in early trade today with Sensex trading over 300 points higher at 33,610. Nifty too gained 92 points to 9,917 compared to the previous close of 9,826.

Bank Nifty was trading 251 points or 1.26% higher at 20,208. Similarly, BSE bankex gained 391 points or 1.71% to end at 23,248. All nine components except RBL Bank on BSE bankex were in the green.

11.11 AM: Rupee opens almost unchanged

Indian Rupee on the currency market opened unchanged at 75.56 per odllar as against the last closing of 75.54 per US dollar on Tuesday.

10. 40AM: Coronavirus toll

Total cases of Covid 19 in India reached 1.99 lakh with confirmed cases increasing by 8,171. This includes the death toll of 5,598 cases after reporting of 204 new fatalities in last 24 hours, while the recoveries have risen by 3,708 to 0.97 lakh people.

10. 28 AM: Kotak Mahindra Bank shares rise almost 8%

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price was trading as the top gainer on Nifty rising almost 8%, after company's managing director Uday Kotak sold 2.83 per cent stake worth over Rs 6,800 crore in the lender through the block deal.

The stake sale of 56 million equity shares or 2.83% of equity of bank was on back of reducing Kotak's stake in the bank as per the RBI-mandated 26% from the current 28.93%.

Following the announcement, Kotak Bank stock price opened with a gain of 5.66% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1347.75, rising 7.88% on BSE. The Kotak bank had closed at Rs 1,249.25 on BSE yesterday.

10.15 AM: Sectors today

Sectorally, all the indices were gaining today, with media, financials, banking and auto stocks registering most buying momentum.

10.02 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 2

Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Tata Power, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, Ashok Leyland among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

9.53 AM: Top gainers and losers

Kotak Bank, M&M, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers on Nifty. On the contrary, Coal India, L&T, ITC, ICICI Bank and BPCL were among the major losers

9.30 AM: Nifty outlook

As per technical indicators, with the index's strong push in the recent trades, Nifty is expected to aim for 10,000 mark. Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities said," 9889-9932 could be the resistance for the Nifty while 9584-9598 could be the support in the near term".

9.20 AM: Opening bell

Extending rise for the fifth straight session, Sensex was trading 300 points higher at 33,600 and Nifty rose 90 points to 9,916.

9.10 AM: Earnings Today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Motherson Sumi, Zydus Wellness, InterGlobe Aviation, Eris, Britannia, Granules, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Tata Teleservices, Transport Corporation of India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research.

9.05 AM: Pre-open session

Sensex was trading 170 points higher at 33,450 and Nifty rose 56 points to 9,883.

9.00 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,575 crore, while DIIs sold Rs 459 crore worth in equities on Monday.

8. 50 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee, ended mildly stronger at 75.54 per dollar as compared to its last closing of 75.61 per dollar.

