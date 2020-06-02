Stocks in news: Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Tata Power, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, Ashok Leyland and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Motherson Sumi, Zydus Wellness, InterGlobe Aviation, Eris, Britannia, Granules, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Tata Teleservices, Transport Corporation of India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

- Sensex closed 879 points higher at 33,303 and Nifty gained 245 points to 9,826.

-On the currency front, Indian rupee, the local currency ended mildly stronger at 75.54 per dollar as compared to its last closing of 75.61 per dollar.

-On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,575 crore, while DIIs sold Rs 459 crore worth in equities on Monday.

- Moodys has downgraded India's rating to Baa3, with outlook kept 'Negative'

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Company's board has approved rights issue of Rs 3500 crore.

Tata Power: Company has completed acquisition of 51% stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution. wIth this, the company will manage power distribution in Central Odisha from June 1 onwards.

Yes Bank: The lender has cut MCLR by 10-25 bps across tenures.

Eicher Motors: Company's total sales came in at 19,113 units, including 684 units of exports

Hero MotoCorp: Company's total sales came in at 1.12 lakh units, with domestic sales come at 1.08 lakh units, exports at 3,834 units. Company's motorcycle sales stood at 1.06 lakh units, while its scooters sales stood at 6,644 units.

Reliance Industries: Company's rights issue has seen a subscription of 52.12 cr shares, or roughly 1.1x the available portion

Power Finance Corporation (PFC): Company informed the exchanges that Ravinder Singh Dhillon has been appointed as the CMD of the company.

NCC: Company announced that it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,136 crore in May, 2020. As per the filing, out of this 2 orders totaling to Rs 993 crore pertains to water division and two order amounting Rs 143 crore pertains to building division.

TVS Motor: Company's total sales came at 58,906 units, with total two-wheeler sales at 56,218 units & domestic two-wheeler sales at 41,067 units, and its three-wheeler sales at 2,688 units. The company announced that it has resumed operations in India across all manufacturing units in Hosur, Mysuru, Nalagarh from May 6, 2020.

Ashok Leyland: The company reported total sales at 1,420 units, with M&HCV sales at 266 units & domestic sales at 1,277 units.

Ircon International: Company has signed a MoU with NIIFL and AYANA to explore and collaborate on opportunities in the solar energy sector.

Orient Electric: The company reported 7.3% fall in its net profit at Rs 35.78 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 38.64 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 11% (YoY) to Rs 564 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 640 crore in a year-ago period.

V-Guard Industries: The company reported 47% fall in its net profit at Rs 32 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 60 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell (YoY) to Rs 546 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2.71 crore in a year-ago period.

