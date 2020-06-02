Banking stocks lead rally in early trade; Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank top gainers

Banking stocks led the rally in early trade today with Sensex trading over 300 points higher at 33,610. Nifty too gained 92 points to 9,917 compared to the previous close of 9,826.

Bank Nifty was trading 251 points or 1.26% higher at 20,208. Similarly, BSE bankex gained 391 points or 1.71% to end at 23,248. All nine components except RBL Bank on BSE bankex were in the green.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (6.86%) , IndusInd Bank (1.90%) , Federal Bank (1.18% ), Axis Bank (0.79%), City Union Bank (0.78%), ICICI Bank (0.83%) , HDFC Bank (0.32%) , SBI (0.10%) were top gainers on the index.

On Bank Nifty, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bandhan Bank were the top gainers.

Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were top Sensex gainers rising up to 6.86% in early trade.

Maruti, SBI, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, ONGC and UltraTech Cements were top losers on Sensex falling up to 1.35%.

