scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Canara Bank Q1 results: Profit surges 75% to Rs 3,535 crore; NIM at 3.05%

Feedback

Canara Bank Q1 results: Profit surges 75% to Rs 3,535 crore; NIM at 3.05%

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter came in at 3.05 per cent, up 27 basis points YoY. Gross non-performing asset ratio for the quarter stood at 5.15 per cent, down 183 basis points YoY.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew 27.72 per cent to Rs 8,666 crore from Rs 6,785 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew 27.72 per cent to Rs 8,666 crore from Rs 6,785 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Canara Bank on Monday reported a 74.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,535 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 2,022 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII), the difference between the income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, for the quarter grew 27.72 per cent to Rs 8,666 crore from Rs 6,785 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter came in at 3.05 per cent, up 27 basis points YoY. Gross non-performing asset ratio for the quarter stood at 5.15 per cent, down 183 basis points YoY.

Also read: Hot stocks on July 24, 2023: YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, Mazagon Dock, SJVN and more

Also read: Stocks that share market analysts recommended on July 24, 2023: Infosys, Coforge, Tata Communications, ITC

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 24, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Canara Bank
Canara Bank