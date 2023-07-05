Capacite Infraprojects shares hit 52-week high after Mukul Agarwal raised stake in June quarter

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd ended 5% higher today after ace investor Mukul Agarwal acquired an additional 2.42% stake or 16.38 lakh shares in the quarter ended June 2023. The stock, which closed at Rs 208.70 on July 4, ended at Rs 219.50 on BSE today. Shares of the building construction company rose 5.89% intraday to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 221 against the previous close of Rs 208.70. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 211.10 on BSE. The stock has gained 88.01 percent in a year and risen 38.66 percent in 2023.

ALSO READ: Rs 49 to Rs 289: This power stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Total 1.62 lakh Capacite Infraprojects shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.51 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1490.22 crore on BSE. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 64.4, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Capacite Infraprojects shares have a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Shares of Capacite Infraprojects are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

ALSO READ: Multibagger defence stock zoomed 450% from 52-week low to 52-week high in a year, more upside ahead?

Agarwal held 4.33% stake or 29.38 lakh shares of the firm in the quarter ended June 2023. In the March 2023 quarter, the investor held 1.91% stake or 13 lakh shares in Capacite Infraprojects.

Agarwal bought stake in the civil construction firm for the first time in March 2023 quarter.

ALSO READ: Rs 8 to Rs 1,135: This solar stock turned into a multibagger in three years, trading near record high

Capacite Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction. The company offers project designing, construction and management services to real-estate and government bodies. It offers end-to-end construction services for residential complexes, corporate office building and commercial buildings. The company's portfolio includes high-rise and super high-rise, retail and commercial, gated communities, healthcare and factory, data centers, and car parks.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki shares hits Rs 10,000 mark for first time since 2017, m-cap tops Rs 3 lakh cr level

Also read: Reliance Industries stock offers favourable risk-reward ahead of AGM, says BofA Securities