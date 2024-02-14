scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Capital SFB shares lists at 8% discount over issue price. Details here

Feedback

Capital SFB shares lists at 8% discount over issue price. Details here

Capital SFB IPO was open subscription between February 7 and February 9. And, the price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 445–468 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Capital SFB shares lists at 8% discount over issue price. Details here Capital SFB shares lists at 8% discount over issue price. Details here

Shares of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd on Wednesday got listed at Rs 435 on BSE, a 7.05 per cent discount over its issue price of Rs Rs 468. At this price, the company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,935.93 crore. The stock has been admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group securities. The stock got listed at Rs 430.25 on NSE, down 8.07 per cent as against its IPO price.

Capital SFB IPO was open subscription between February 7 and February 9. And, the price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 445–468 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The Rs 523 crore-IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1,561,329 equity shares aggregating to Rs 73.07 crore. 

Navneet Kaur Samra, Surinder Kaur Samra, Dinesh Gupta, Sarvjit Singh Samra, and Amarjit Singh Samra are the promoters of the bank.

The Capital SFB IPO's book running lead managers are Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), and Equirus Capital Private Limited. The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The company has a strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas, employing a branch-based operating model.

Starting with 47 branches, it has now expanded to more than 172 branches across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Also read | Jana Small Finance Bank shares list at 4% discount to IPO price, market cap at Rs 4,141 crore

Also read | Paytm shares tank 9% to hit fresh record low. Here's why

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 14, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement