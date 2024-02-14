Capital SFB shares lists at 8% discount over issue price. Details here

Shares of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd on Wednesday got listed at Rs 435 on BSE, a 7.05 per cent discount over its issue price of Rs Rs 468. At this price, the company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,935.93 crore. The stock has been admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group securities. The stock got listed at Rs 430.25 on NSE, down 8.07 per cent as against its IPO price.

Capital SFB IPO was open subscription between February 7 and February 9. And, the price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 445–468 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The Rs 523 crore-IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 450 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1,561,329 equity shares aggregating to Rs 73.07 crore.

Navneet Kaur Samra, Surinder Kaur Samra, Dinesh Gupta, Sarvjit Singh Samra, and Amarjit Singh Samra are the promoters of the bank.

The Capital SFB IPO's book running lead managers are Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), and Equirus Capital Private Limited. The issue's registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The company has a strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas, employing a branch-based operating model.

Starting with 47 branches, it has now expanded to more than 172 branches across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

