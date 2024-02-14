Jana Small Finance Bank shares list at 4% discount to IPO price, market cap at Rs 4,141 crore

Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd (Jana SFB) listed at a discount of 4.35% to the IPO issue price on Wednesday. The stock opened at Rs 396 against the IPO price of Rs 414 per share on BSE. Market cap of the NBFC slipped to Rs 4,141.77 crore. Total 0.27 lakh shares of the NBFC changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.06 crore on BSE. On NSE, the stock opened at Rs 396.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank was subscribed 18.50 times. The share sale received bids for 18.71 crore shares as against 1.01 crore shares on offer.

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 38.75 times. Non Institutional Investors (NIIs) put in bids 25.05 times their allotted portion. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 5.46 times.

The IPO was open from February 7, 2024 to February 9, 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 393-414 per share.

Shares were available in the IPO in a minimum lot size of 36 shares and in multiples thereof.

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited is a non-banking finance company primarily engaged in providing MSME loans, affordable housing loans, term loans to NBFC, loans against fixed deposits, two-wheeler loans and gold loans.

