scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Paytm shares tank 9% to hit fresh record low. Here's why

Feedback

Paytm shares tank 9% to hit fresh record low. Here's why

Paytm, Macquarie said, faces "a serious risk of exodus of customers, which significantly jeopardises its monetisation as well as its business model."

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Paytm shares tank 9% to hit fresh record low. Here's why Paytm shares tank 9% to hit fresh record low. Here's why

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) plunged 9.32 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit a fresh all-time low of Rs 344.90 on BSE, a day after the stock tanked 10 per cent after foreign brokerage Macquarie cut its target price on the stock to Rs 275, as it felt the fintech major was fighting for survival. Paytm, Macquarie said, faces "a serious risk of exodus of customers, which significantly jeopardises its monetisation as well as its business model."

The tentative timeline shared by fintech major Paytm to resolve operational challenges coming in the way of its lending business and restart sanctioning of new loans is ending today, PTI reported. As per the report, Paytm Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President Bhavesh Gupta in a company conference call on February 1 had suggested that Pytm would not be issuing new loans for "maybe a couple of weeks" before resolving operational challenges posed due to RBI restriction Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL).

While Paytm's lending business is not linked with PPBL, PTI suggested there are around 60,000-70,000 merchants, accounting for 10-15 per cent of Paytm merchants, who are estimated to have autopay mandate set up through their PPBL account.

 

Also read: Sensex, Nifty plunge in early trade; Paytm, Gujarat Gas & RCF down up to 9%

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 14, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement