Capri Global shares zoom 19%; key technical levels to watch

Capri Global Capital Ltd shares soared 18.64 per cent in Wednesday's trading session to hit a high of Rs 242.50. At this price, the stock was down 16.21 per cent from its record high value of Rs 289.40, a level seen last month on March 5.

The scrip witnessed heavy trading volume on BSE today as around 1.89 lakh shares changed hands at the time of writing this story. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 31,000 shares.

Turnover on the counter came at Rs 4.29 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 19,410.84 crore. There were 29,043 sell orders as against buy orders of 27,530 shares.

Technical analysts largely remained 'bullish' on the counter. Support could be seen in the 206-200 zone.

"The stock is in a secular uptrend. After the recent correction from its lifetime highs of Rs 290, it seems poised to continue its primary trend. For now, the Rs 200 zone is likely to act as support. On the higher end, a series of resistance is seen around Rs 235-245 levels, breaching with it is anticipated to see a strong run in the near period," said Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One.

"Capri Global stock price is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 206. A daily close above resistance of Rs 230 could lead to an upward target of Rs 262 in the near term," said AR Ramachandran from Tips2trades.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 30-day and 50-day SMAs. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 54.40. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 27.81. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 2.42.

As of December 2023, promoters held a 69.89 per cent stake in the shadow lender (NBFC).