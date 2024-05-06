scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
CarTrade Tech shares climb 14% on Q4 results, check details

Feedback

CarTrade Tech shares climb 14% on Q4 results, check details

CarTrade Tech shares rose 14.02% to Rs 855 against the previous close of Rs 749.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 3792 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
CarTrade Tech shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.        CarTrade Tech shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.       

Shares of CarTrade Tech zoomed 14% in the afternoon session today after the e-retail firm logged a 50% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. Profit climbed to Rs 22.5 crore in the last quarter against Rs 15 Crore profit on a YoY basis. Revenue rose 51.4% to Rs 145.3 crore in Q4 against Rs 96 Cr revenue on a YoY basis. 

Related Articles

Subsequently, CarTrade Tech shares rose 14.02% to Rs 855 against the previous close of Rs 749.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 3792 crore. 


Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 754.85 on BSE. Total 1 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.04 crore on BSE. 

CarTrade Tech shares have a beta of 0.4, indicating very low volatility in a year. The stock has gained 84% in a year and risen 11.21% in 2024.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the CarTrade Tech stock stands at 49.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. CarTrade Tech shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.       

EBITDA climbed to Rs 27.4 Cr in Q4 against Rs 11.6 Cr on a YoY basis. EBITDA margins climbed to 18.9% in Q4 against 12.1% on a YoY basis.

Cartrade Tech operates an automotive digital ecosystem which connects automobile customers, OEMs, dealers, banks, insurance companies and other stakeholders. The Company owns and operates under several brands: CarTrade, CarWale, and AutoBiz. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 06, 2024, 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement