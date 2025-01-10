scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
CESC Q3 earnings: Net profit falls, board announces dividend 

Feedback

CESC Q3 earnings: Net profit falls, board announces dividend 

CESC Q3 earnings: Revenue rose 9.8% to Rs 3,561 crore in Q3 against Rs 3244 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
CESC shares fell 4.93% to Rs 161.65 against the previous close of Rs 170.05 on BSE. CESC shares fell 4.93% to Rs 161.65 against the previous close of Rs 170.05 on BSE.

Shares of CESC Ltd slipped in the fag end of trade today after the power utility firm announced its Q3 earnings. Net profit slipped to Rs 282 crore in Q3 against Rs 301 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue rose 9.8% to Rs 3,561 crore in Q3 against Rs 3244 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

Total income climbed 11% to Rs 3657 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3301 crore in the December 2023 quarter. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per equity share and fixed record date for the same on January 16, 2025. 

"Declared an interim dividend@ INR 4.50/-per equity share (i.e., 450%) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company payable to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company, or, will appear as beneficial owners (as per particulars furnished by the Depositories viz., National Securities Depository Limited andCentra1Depository Services (India)Limited) at the close of the business on January 16, 2025, being the "Record Date" to ascertain the eligibility of members to receive the said interim dividend," said CESC. 

CESC shares fell 4.93% to Rs 161.65 against the previous close of Rs 170.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 21,573 crore. Total 9.69 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.14 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 33.77, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. CESC stock has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility during the period. CESC stock shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

CESC's principal business is generation and distribution of electricity. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 10, 2025, 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement