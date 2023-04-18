Crisil shares tank 4% after March quarter results, dividend announcement

Shares of Crisil fell 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the rating agency reported its quarterly results for the March quarter. Crisil's Managing Director & CEO Amish Mehta said flanks of caution are building up because of the imminent slowdown in developed economies, and the lagged effect of past repo rate hikes is expected to manifest through domestic demand in the months ahead.

But he added: "Global banking clients continue to focus on operational efficiency and spends related to regulatory requirements, sustainability and business transformation."

The stock fell 4.3 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,377.95 on BSE.

Crisil reported 19.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 145.8 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 121.60 crore. It also announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Consolidated income from operations for the quarter rose 20.2 per cent to Rs 714.9 crore compared with Rs 594.90 crore in the same quarter last year, Crisil said in a BSE filing.

Corporate bond issuances in India grew 48 per cent by quantum in the first quarter and 8 per cent by number of issuers. Bank credit continues to grow well, leading to healthy uptick in bank loan ratings, Crisil said in a press release.

Crisil said its performance was supported by higher corporate bond issuances (both, by

quantum and number of issuers) during the first quarter. Overall revenue was up 16.9 per cent on-year

in the quarter, it said, adding that the ratings services segment saw revenue growth of 16.1 per cent in the quarter. The Research, Analytics & Solutions segment grew 21.7 per cent, it said.

Mehta said the company saw growth across businesses stemming from demand for insights and analytics, amid macro and global market uncertainties.

Also read: ITC, Coal India, L&T, MTNL: LIC owns over 10% stake in these 14 firms; should you buy?

Also read: Kotak Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, TCS: How mutual funds' top March stock bets fared in results season