Cyient shares gain ahead of Q3 results. Analyst estimates, earnings call timing & more

Shares of Cyient gained nearly 1 per cent in Thursday’s trade, ahead of December quarter results. The scrip rose 1.19 per cent to hit a high of Rs 858 on BSE. Analysts largely expect the midcap IT firm to report a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit and a revenue growth in excess of 35 per cent.
Following the release, Cyient's senior management team comprised of Krishna Bodanapu - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ajay Aggarwal – Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer; and Karthik Natarajan – Executive Director & COO will conduct an earnings conference call.
IDBI Capital sees profit for Cyient rising 12.4 per cent YoY to Rs 148 crore compared with Rs 131.70 crore in the year-ago quarter. It sees revenues soaring 36.40 per cent YoY to Rs 1,613.70 crore from Rs 1,183.40 crore YoY.
Recently, Cyient was in news after a subsidiary Cyient DLM filed its draft red herring prospectus with Sebi. The IPO will in the form of fresh issue aggragating, up to to Rs 740 crore. Cyient DLM in consultation with the book running lead managers, may consider a further issue of equity shares for an amount aggregating up to Rs 148 crore, prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus with the registrar of companies.
