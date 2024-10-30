Dabur India Q2 earnings: Net profit slips 17%, stock gains

FMCG firm Dabur India reported a 17% fall in net profit for the September 2024 quarter. Net profit slipped to Rs 425 crore in the last quarter against Rs 515 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Dabur India revenue fell 5% year on year to Rs 3,029 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 3,204 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Dabur India EBITDA slipped 16.4% to Rs 553 crore in the last quarter against Rs 661 crore on a Y-o-Y basis. Q2 EBITDA margin fell to 18.2% compared to 20.6% on a YoY basis.

Revenue from India FMCG business rose 7.6% to Rs 2218 crore on a year on year basis. International business revenue grew 13% in constant currency terms to Rs 847 crore.

Post Q2 earnings, Dabur India shares rose 2.95% to Rs 551.70 in the current session compared to the previous close of Rs 535.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 96,750 crore.