Dabur India Q4 results: PAT rises 16.2% to Rs 350 cr; board announces dividend of Rs 2.75

Dabur India Ltd reported a 16.2 per cent jump on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the net profit to Rs 349.53 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024. The company's net profit came in at Rs 300.83 crore in the year ago period.

The revenue from operations of the homegrown Ayurveda major jumped 5.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,814.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Its topline came in at Rs 2,672.80 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The company board of Dabur India recommended a dividend of Rs 2.75 per share, aggregating to Rs 4871.31 crore for the shareholders of the company. However, the dividend payout is subject to the approval by the shareholders of the company it said in the exchange filing. The record date will be announced later it said.

Dabur India's operating Profit has shown a 13.9 per cent improvement during the quarter.

Dabur India's FMCG business posted a Volume growth of 5.5 per cent the entire fiscal year. The India business saw our key brands and products post category-leading growths with market share gains across 95 per cent of the portfolio. Dabur has been investing In growing the rural footprint, it said.

For the entire financial year 2024, Dabur India reported a net profit of Rs 1,843 crore, up 7.9 per cent YoY from Rs 1,707 in FY23. The company's consolidated revenue increased 7.58 per cent to Rs 12,404 crore in FY24. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 11,529.89 crore in the previous fiscal.

Following the announcement of results, shares of Dabur India rose 5.65 per cent to Rs 536.20 on Thursday, with a total market capitalization of more than 93,000 crore.