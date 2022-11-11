DCX Systems lists at 39% premium over issue price

DCX Systems made a strong debut on Friday, as the scrip got listed at Rs 287 on NSE, a 38.65 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 207.

On BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 286.25 apiece, up 38.29 per cent.

The initial share sale of Bengaluru-based company, which was sold from October 31 to November 2, was subscribed 69.79 times. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 84.32 times while that of the non-institutional investors' category received 43.97 times subscription.

The quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 61.77 times.

DCX Systems' was the highest subscription level this year after Harsha Engineers International's 74.70 times and Electronics Mart's 71.93 times subscription. Dreamfolks Services (56.68 times) and Campus Activewear (51.75 times) are two other IPOs that received over 50 times subscription this year.

The Rs 500 crore IPO comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 100 crore.

Electronics Mart made a strong debut, as the scrip got listed at Rs 90 apiece, a 52.54 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 59. Harsha Engineers had on September 26 listed at a 36 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 330. Dreamfolks Services saw a 56 per cent listing gain earlier that month. Campus Activewear, meanwhile, jumped 23 per cent on its market debut in May this year.

