Rs 213 to Rs 2,335: This stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Stock of Deepak Nitrite has delivered over 984 per cent returns in the last three years. The stock of the chemical industry player, which closed at Rs 212.9 on December 24, 2018 rose to Rs 2,335 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Deepak Nitrite stock three years ago would have turned into Rs 10.96 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 61.2 per cent during the period.

The share was trading 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 2,312 on the BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 31,545 crore. Deepak Nitrite share has gained 144.98 per cent since the beginning of this year and climbed 154.23 per cent in one year. The share has risen 7% in a month.

The stock opened nearly 1 per cent higher at Rs 2,335.10 today. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2335.25 on BSE.

Deepak Nitrite share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages.Total 0.11 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.59 crore on BSE.

The large cap share hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,020 on October 19 his year. However, it has lost 22.68% due to profit-booking since then.The stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 900 on December 24, 2020.

18 promoters held 45.69% per cent stake in the firm and public shareholders owned 54.31 per cent at the end of September quarter.

3,63,709 public shareholders with individual capital up to Rs 2 lakh owned 3.07 crore shares of the firm. Only 14 shareholders with 2.36% stake or 32.20 lakh shares held capital above Rs 2 lakh at the end of September quarter.

181 foreign portfolio investors held 1.48 crore shares or 10.85% stake at the end of Q2 of current fiscal.

Five financial institutions and banks held 93,733 shares in the last quarter. Nine insurance firms owned 2.77% stake or 37.73 lakh shares in the firm.

Insurance behemoth LIC too held 1.68% stake or 22.88 lakh shares of the firm at the end of Q2.

The share has outperformed its peers in the last three years. While Aarti Industries share has gained 166% percent, Tata Chemicals stock has risen 182% during the period. Share of SRF Ltd has climbed 487% in three years.

The phenomenal rise in the stock of Deepak Nitrite is in line with the financial performance of the firm.

In the September quarter, net profit rose 956% to Rs 131.52 crore against Rs 12.97 crore loss for the quarter ended September 2020. Net sales climbed 60.28% to Rs 517 crore in Q2 against Rs 322 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

On an annual basis, profit climbed 27% to Rs 775 crore for the March 2021 fiscal against Rs 611 crore profit in March 2020 fiscal. Net sales rose 3% to Rs 4359 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 4229 crore sales for the fiscal ended March 2020.

In March 2018 fiscal, the firm clocked a profit of Rs 79.02 crore which rose to Rs 173 crore in March 2019 fiscal. Sales stood at Rs 1,676 crore in March 2018 fiscal which rose to Rs 2,699 crore in the next fiscal.

Deepak Nitrite is a chemical manufacturing company. The company's segments include basic chemicals, fine & speciality chemicals, performance products and phenolics.

