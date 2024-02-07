scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Delta Corp shares: Online gaming stock jumped 11% today. Here's why

Feedback

Delta Corp shares: Online gaming stock jumped 11% today. Here's why

The government, in October last year, imposed a 28 per cent tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers for every bet. It had defended the move, citing concerns about addiction.

Delta Corp share price: The stock eventually settled 11.05 per cent higher at Rs 151.75. Delta Corp share price: The stock eventually settled 11.05 per cent higher at Rs 151.75.
SUMMARY
  • The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.13.
  • A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.
  • Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 35.82 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,063.43 crore.

Shares of Delta Corp Ltd on Wednesday surged as much as 12.95 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 259.95. The stock eventually settled 11.05 per cent higher at Rs 151.75. Today's sharp jump in the share price came after a media report claimed that online gaming companies may get a breather as the Centre is likely to soften its stance on the goods and services tax (GST) demand notices.

The government, in October last year, imposed a 28 per cent tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers for every bet. It had defended the move, citing concerns about addiction.

In the fiscal year that ends on March 31, the government will collect about Rs 7,500 crore from the tax, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra told news agency Reuters, up from Rs 1,600 crore the previous year.

The tax generated Rs 3,500 crore in the October-December quarter, he said.

The Centre's overall GST collections have averaged to Rs 1.7 lakh crore per month, Malhotra said, adding, "We are expecting average monthly collection of Rs 1.80 lakh crore to Rs 1.85 lakh crore from next fiscal" year.

On technical setup, Delta Corp's counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 61.13. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.78 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 1.60. On BSE, around 24.40 lakh shares changed hands today, which was way more than the two-week average volume of 3.30 lakh shares.

Turnover on the counter stood at Rs 35.82 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,063.43 crore.

Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casinos. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. It operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also read | Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO booked 17.2x on day 3 so far; NII portion booked 31.3 times

Also read | YES Bank shares rally over 10%, mcap tops Rs 80,000 crore mark; stock up 99% from 52-wk low

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 07, 2024, 2:18 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Delta Corp Ltd
Delta Corp Ltd