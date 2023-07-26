Delta Corp shares gain on 19% rise in Q1 net profit

Shares of online gaming and casino firm Delta Corp Ltd rose nearly 3% today after the firm reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 67.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 against a profit of Rs 57 crore in the year-ago period.

Delta Corp stock climbed 2.93% to Rs 194.70 against the previous close of Rs 189.15 on BSE. Market cap of Delta Corp rose to Rs 5178.69 crore in the current session.

Total 3.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.11 crore. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 193.05 on BSE. However, the stock is still up 0.23 per cent in one year but lost 10.19 per cent since the beginning of this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Delta Corp stands at 31.7, signaling it's trading neither in oversold nor in the overbought zone. Delta Corp stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

Consolidated revenue of Delta Corp climbed 9 per cent to Rs 272.8 crore for the June quarter as compared to Rs 250.3 crore in year-ago period.

The company's EBITDA in Q1 stood at Rs 95.8 crore as against the 87.5 crore last year in the same period.

EBITDA margins stood at 35.1 percent in Q1 compared to 35 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Delta Corp logged the highest-ever consolidated gross revenue from operations for the quarter of Rs 338 crore. The EBITDA margin rose over 500 bps on a quarter-on-quarter basis and over 250 bps on a year-on-year basis, which stands at Rs 110 crore.

However, revenue from the firm’s online skill gaming division, which includes poker and rummy games on online site Adda52.com, slid fell over 1%.

Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casino. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others. The company operates its gaming and hospitality businesses under the DELTIN brand. The company owns three casinos in Goa, including Deltin Royale, Deltin JAQK and Deltin Caravela.

Also read: Hot stocks on July 26, 2023: Delta Corp, Suzlon Energy, Tata Motors, Adani Green Energy and more