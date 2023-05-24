Dishman Carbogen Q4 earnings effect: Shares plunge 12% in early trade, top losers on BSE

Shares of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd plunged 12.26% to Rs 114.55 in early trade today after the firm’s Q4 loss widened to Rs 70.72 crore against Rs 44.62 crore loss in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1831.23 crore. The stock was among the top losers on BSE.

The stock opened with a loss of 6.63% at Rs 121.90 today. Total 1.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.84 crore. The stock has been falling for two days.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 148.45 on April 27, 2023 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 80.05 on February 3, 2023. The small cap share has gained 7.48 per cent in a year and fallen 6.36 per cent this year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Dishman Carbogen stands at 51.6, signaling the stock is neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone zone. The stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period. Dishman Carbogen shares are trading higher than the 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages.

Net loss widened to Rs 70.72 crore in the last quarter against Rs 44.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. However, revenue rose 8.71% to Rs 618.56 crore in Q4 from Rs 568.99 crore a year earlier. . EBITDA climbed 134% to Rs 51.44 crore in the March quarter against Rs 21.99 crore a year earlier.

In the last fiscal, sales zoomed 12.27% to Rs 2412 crore against net profit of Rs 2140 crore in the previous fiscal. However, it reported a loss of Rs 29.80 crore in FY23 against Rs 18.01 crore in the previous fiscal. .

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited is engaged in contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS) and the manufacture and supply of marketable molecules, such as specialty chemicals, vitamins and chemicals, and disinfectants. The Company's segments include CRAMS and Vitamin - D, Bulk Drugs, Quats, Specialty Chemicals and traded goods.

