DLF sells Gurugram flats worth Rs 5,590 crore in three days, stock gains

Shares of real estate major DLF gained over 2% in early deals after the firm said it sold all 795 flats at ‘DLF Privana West’ project in Gurugram for Rs 5, 590 crore within three days of launch. DLF stock climbed 2.1% to Rs 871.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.11 lakh crore on BSE. The realty stock opened higher at Rs 864.30 against the previous close of Rs 852.45 on BSE. The share has gained 98% in one year and risen 161% in two years. In six months, the realty share has risen 18.15%.

DLF shares have a beta of 0.94, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 41.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. DLF shares are trading lower than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

“Nestled within the picturesque expanse of Sector 76 and 77, this opulent high-rise development spans over 12.572 acres (5.087 Hectares), forming an integral part of ‘DLF Privana’, an integrated ecosystem sprawling across 116.296 acres (47.063 Hectares). This milestone follows the earlier triumph of DLF Privana South's sellout in January 2024,” said the firm.

“Comprising 795 meticulously crafted residences across 5 majestic towers, DLF Privana West presents an exquisite collection of 4BHK apartments and penthouses, ensuring unparalleled privacy with no two residences overlooking each other. Situated amidst the serene backdrop of the Aravalli Range, the project offers a panoramic vista and is conveniently proximate to the forthcoming Safari Park,” said DLF.

Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, said, “Leveraging its wealth of experience and expertise, DLF Privana West ticks all the boxes of location, amenities, luxurious facilities, contemporary infrastructure and connectivity. Alongside, the residents will enjoy the conveniences and comforts offered by the DLF ecosystem, catering to the evolving needs of new age families.”