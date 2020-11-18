DLF share price gains 3% on inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

DLF share rose over 3% on Wednesday after the real estate firm said it has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in the emerging markets category.

DLF stock gained 3.29% to Rs 194.90 against previous close of Rs 188.20 on BSE. DLF share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. DLF share has lost 13% in one year and fallen 19% since the beginning of this year.

However, in a month, the stock has risen 15.34% on BSE.

Total 5.62 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 10.67 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 46,350 crore on BSE.

Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 150 points, Nifty trading below 12,850; Airtel, Titan, ITC top losers

The stock hit 52 week high of Rs 266.65 on February 1, 2020 and 52 week low of Rs 114.50 on March 25 this year.

The recognition demonstrates DLF's track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives, the firm said.

"While DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index, it joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for Corporate Sustainability," the company said.

DLF achieved 93 percentile overall score in governance, environment and social dimension. It scored 100 percentile in various criteria, including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration.

DLF said it ranked 18th among 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020.

Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in sustainable investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

DLF share climbs 3% ahead of Q2 earnings, mid-income housing strategy may be unveiled