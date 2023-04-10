EID Parry board to consider dividend payment; Deep Industries shares will turn ex-split today

Shares of Deep Industries will turn ex-split while those of Earum Pharmaceuticals will go ex-rights today. The board of EID Parry (India), meanwhile, would consider a proposal of paying interim dividend for FY23.

Shares of Deep Industries will turn ex-split today. The Deep Industries stock of face value of Rs 10 would split into two shares of face value of Rs 5 each. The scrip has fallen 2 per cent year-to-date, which is in line with Sensex's fall during the same period.

Earum Pharmaceuticals would go ex-rights today. This company has fixed Monday as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of four fully paid-up equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 2 each for every one equity share held by the eligible existing equity shareholder in the company on rights basis. The scrip has fallen 11 per cent year-to-date and a sharp 66 per cent in the last one year period.

EID Parry would consider a proposal of dividend payout. The company board of will meet on Monday to consider and approve second interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the FY23. E.I.D. Parry (India), a sugar producer with interests in promising areas of Bio-Pesticides and Nutraceuticals. It is one of the oldest companies in India and one of the top five sugar producers in the country. The company has many sugar plants spread across South India.

This stock has plunged 17 per cent year-to-date. That said, the scrip is up 9 per cent in the last five sessions.

Meanwhile, the board of Precision Camshafts will consider and approve appointment of Apurva P Joshi, Suhas J Ahirrao and Anagha S Anasingaraju as independent directors of the company. Precision Camshafts PCL is engaged into camshaft manufacturing.

This stock is up 1.9 per cent year-to-date. That said, the scrip is down 29 per cent in the last one year.

