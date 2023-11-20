Dreamfolks Services shares rise after firm announces Malaysia foray

Shares of Dreamfolks Services Ltd gained 1.5% in early deals today after India's leading airport and travel services aggregator announced its entry into Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion. The company will provide technology as a service to partners at three airports: Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, and Kuching International Airport.

The stock rose 1.5% to Rs 569.50 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3018.23 crore on BSE. It opened higher at Rs 566.90. Total 1,000 shares of Dreamfolks Services changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.67 lakh on BSE. The stock has gained 54.39% this year and gained 49.27% in the last one year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Dreamfolks Services stands at 70.2, signaling it's trading in the overbought territory.

Dreamfolks Services shares have a beta of 0.3, indicating very low volatility in a year.

Dreamfolks Services shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages.

This technology solution is expected to drive increased footfall to the lounges by increasing efficiency and improving customer experience, the firm said.

Liberatha Kallat, Chairperson & Managing Director of Dreamfolks Services, said, "We are excited to announce our entry into Malaysia, a key market in Southeast Asia. This is a major milestone for our company, and we are confident that our technology solution will benefit all our stakeholders through which passengers will enjoy a convenient and secure airport experience, lounge operators will be able to improve footfall at the lounges, and airports will be able to improve customer experience."

Dreamfolks Services is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology-driven platform.

