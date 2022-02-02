Rs 27 to Rs 255: This stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Everest Kanto stock has delivered over 800% returns to its shareholders in three years. The share has surged from Rs 27.55 on February 1, 2021 to Rs 255 today, translating into 825 per cent returns in the last three years. In comparison, Sensex has surged 63.15 per cent during the period.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the Everest Kanto stock on February 1, 2019 would have turned into Rs 9.25 lakh today.

The small cap stock touched an intra day high of Rs 255, rising 3.4 per cent against the previous close of Rs 246.70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock has gained 8% in the last 2 days.

Everest Kanto stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Also read: Rs 62 to Rs 716: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

The stock has gained 354% in one year and risen 7% since the beginning of this year. In a week, the stock has climbed 12.7%.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,861.30 crore in the afternoon trading session. Total 0.35 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 86.69 crore on the BSE. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 291.15 on January 11, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 55.30 on February 2, 2021.

Also read: Rs 22 to Rs 499: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

For the quarter ended December 2021, 11 promoters held 67.39 per cent stake, or 7.56 crore shares, and 42,419 public shareholders owned 32.61 per cent stake or 3.65 crore shares of the company.

40,455 public shareholders held individual share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh and owned 2.01 crore shares or 17.98% stake at the end of December quarter. 32 shareholders owned individual share capital above Rs 2 lakh in the December quarter. 21 foreign portfolio investors held 0.56 per cent stake or 6.22 lakh shares in the firm.

Also read: Rs 0.35 to Rs 150: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in 2.5 years

The financial performance is in line with the stellar rise in stock of the firm. The firm reported a 2,921 per cent rise in net profit for the fiscal ended March 2021. Net profit rose to Rs 90.04 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 2.98 crore profit for the March 2020 fiscal. Net profit stood at Rs 58.69 crore for the fiscal ended March 2019.

Sales climbed 24.81 per cent to Rs 949. 13 crore in last fiscal against Rs 760.52 crore sales in March 2020 fiscal. For the fiscal ended March 2019, sales stood at Rs 702.09 crore.

Earnings per share rose to Rs 0.27 in the last fiscal against Rs 0.27 for the fiscal ended March 2019. However, in the last fiscal, EPS rose to Rs 8.02.

The firm reported a 144.96% rise in net profit to Rs 70.94 crore in Q2 against Rs 28.96 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Sales climbed 71.25% in Q2 of the current fiscal to Rs 412.26 crore against Rs 245.99 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

On a quarter on quarter basis, net profit rose 2.47% in Q2 from Rs 97.30 crore in the preceding quarter.

Everest Kanto Cylinder is engaged in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment. The company is also engaged in the manufacture of high pressure seamless gas cylinders and other cylinders, equipment, appliances and tanks with their parts and accessories used for containing and storage of liquefied petroleum gases and other gases, liquids and air. Its geographical segments include India, China, UAE, USA & Hungary, Thailand and Europe.

Also read: Rs 350 to Rs 1233: This multibagger stock zoomed over 250% in one year. Do you own it?

Also read: Rs 21 to Rs 343: This stock turned into a multibagger in three months