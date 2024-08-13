FirstCry listing: Sachin Tendulkar mints Rs 3.35 cr profit; Ratan Tata's investment zooms 770%

Shares of Brainees Solutions, the parent company of FirstCry, not only pulled off a surprise for investors on its Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, but also minted fortunes for its existing investors which included celebrity names Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar and Ratan Tata.



Shares of Brainbee Solutions, defied the expectations of market participants based on the grey market premium (GMP), as the company was listed at Rs 651 on NSE, a premium of 40 per cent over the issue price of Rs 465 per share. On the contrary GMP was signaling up to 20 per cent listing pop for the stock.



The strong listing has pushed Sachin Tendulkar's investment into the black as he had acquired shares at higher than IPO price of the company. Not only this, the legendary cricketer is making a profit of more than 3.35 crore on his investment in the company, but cannot materialize it.



In October 2023, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Sachin Tendulkar invested Rs 10 crore in the company as they picked up a little more than 2.05 lakh equity shares for Rs 487.44 apiece, higher than the IPO issue price. At the listing price of Rs 651 per share, their stake in the company stood more than Rs 13.35 crore. His investment swelled to Rs 14.5 crore at peak of Rs 707.05 during the maiden trading session.



Similarly, Ratan Tata, who had invested Rs 66 lakh in the company to buy 77,900 equity shares for Rs 84.72 per share back in 2016, saw his investment hitting Rs 5 crore mark on listing. Ratan Tata's 77,900 shares valued 5.07 crore at the listing price, delivering a return of 670 per cent. His stake was valued at Rs 5.50 crore at the day's high.



However, both the celebrity investors are pre-IPO investors and cannot redeem their investment until the next months from the date of allotment. SEBI's rules do not allow pre-IPO investors, who are not participating in the OFS portion, the exit their existing positions.



The IPO of Brainbees Solutions ran between August 6 and August 8. FirstCry's parent had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 440-465 per share with a lot size of 32 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 4,193.73 crore from its IPO, which was overall subscribed a little more than 12.22 times.



Brainbees Solutions, Founded in 2010, offers products for mothers, babies, and kids via its online platform 'FirstCry'. It aims to create a one-stop store for parents' retail, content, community engagement, and education needs. The company offers products from Indian third-party brands, global brands, and its own brands.