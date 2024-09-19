scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Firstsource Solutions shares rise 4% as firm discloses details of overseas operations 

Feedback

Firstsource Solutions shares rise 4% as firm discloses details of overseas operations 

Firstsource Solutions shares rose 4.4% to Rs 314.90 against the previous close of Rs 301.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 21,418 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Firstsource Solutions shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages Firstsource Solutions shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages

Shares of BPO sector firm Firstsource Solutions Ltd gained over 4% on Thursday as the firm said it has set up operations in Australia and New Zealand to be headquartered in Victoria, creating over 400 new local jobs over the next five years. The stock rose 4.4% to Rs 314.90 against the previous close of Rs 301.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 21,418 crore.   

In a year, the stock has delivered returns of 84.45% and risen 66% this year. 

Total 2.99 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.24 crore on BSE. Firstsource Solutions stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 148.40 on October 26, 2023 and a 52 week high of Rs 343.85 on August 20, 2024.   

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Firstsource Solutions stands at 48, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Firstsource Solutions stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Firstsource Solutions shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and Firstsource said, "Expanding our operations into Australia marks
a significant milestone in Firstsource’s global growth strategy. We see this as an important opportunity to leverage not just
the immense opportunities the country presents, but also the outstanding support provided by the government in ease of
doing business and building a stronger local economy. We are delighted by the support and partnership provided by the
Victorian Government toward setting up our operations and look forward to contributing meaningfully to the growth and
success of both our business and the local economy."

Firstsource Solutions is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, and other industries. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 19, 2024, 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement