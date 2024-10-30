scorecardresearch
Force Motors stock hits 20% upper circuit on Q2 earnings

Force Motors stock hit upper circuit of 20% at Rs 7654 against the previous close of Rs 6378.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9975.38 crore on BSE. 

Force Motors: Consolidated net profit climbed 43 percent YoY to Rs 134 crore against Rs 92.4 crore a year ago.

Shares of Force Motors hit the upper circuit of 20% today after the firm announced its Q2 earnings. Force Motors stock hit upper circuit of 20% at Rs 7654 against the previous close of Rs 6378.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9975.38 crore on BSE. It has climbed 126% in a year and risen 108% in 2024. Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.61 crore on BSE in the current session.  

The stock has a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Force Motors stock stands at 35.4, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Force Motors stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and lower than the 100 day and 150 day moving averages.     

Consolidated net profit climbed 43 percent YoY to Rs 134 crore against Rs 92.4 crore a year ago. Revenue climbed 7.8 percent YoY to Rs 1,941.3 crore. Total income climbed 7.6 percent YoY to Rs 1,949.9 crore.

Although sales of the company’s own vehicles declined 19 percent, robust demand for luxury engines provided a significant boost.The company's  Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) in Q2 climbed 25 percent to Rs 282 crore  in Q2 compared to Rs 225 crore in the same quarter a year ago. EBITDA margin climbed year-on-year to 14.5 percent from 12.5 percent last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 30, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
