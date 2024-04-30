FPIs raised stakes the most in these 10 stocks in the March quarter. Here are the details

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Data available with ACE Equity shows that the biggest increase in FPI holdings was in Vertoz Advertising

In the recently concluded March quarter (Q4 FY24), foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their stake by as much as 15.91 percentage points in 10 stocks, where companies had a market capitalisation of at least Rs. 1000 crore, according to ACE Equity data.

These were:

Vertoz Advertising: This advertising and media company saw the biggest surge in FPI shareholding in Q4FY24. FPIs bought a 15.91% stake in Vertoz Advertising. Previously, in Q3, FPIs had a 7.14% stake in this company. The price jumped 13% in the last month. It has a current market capitalisation of Rs 3,582 crore, and its stock was trading at Rs 852.25 apiece on April 29, 2024.

Genus Power Infrastructures: This industrial equipment manufacturing company saw a 14.82 percentage point jump in shareholding from FPIs. The stake jumped to 16.87% from 2.05% in a quarter. Its share price has jumped 32% in last one month. Genus Power Infrastructures shares were trading at Rs 303.6 apiece and had a market cap of Rs 9,222 crore.

CMS Info Systems: The IT sector stock witnessed a 12.58 percentage point rise in shareholding from FPIs. Foreign investors' ownership stake increased from 23.76% in Q3 to 36.34% in Q4. On April 29, the CMS Info Systems shares were trading at Rs 415.8 apiece and had a market cap of Rs 6,768 crore. This stock has given a 6% return in the last month.

Juniper Hotels: FPIs’ stake in Juniper Hotels surged 10.72 percentage points in Q4 from 0% in Q3FY24. This hospitality sector company has a current market cap of Rs 10,651 crore, and its shares were trading at Rs 478.7 apiece on April 29, 2024. The stock price declined 7% in one month.

Ganesha Ecosphere: This textile sector company saw a 9.04 percentage point jump in FPI shareholding. Their stake increased to 9.93% from 0.89% in a quarter. Ganesha Ecosphere shares have given 11% return in the last month. Its stocks were trading at Rs 1087.1 apiece, and it had a market cap of Rs 2,755 crore.

Aditya Vision: In the case of the retail sector company Aditya Vision, in Q4, FPIs increased their stake by 8.85 percentage points to take their total shareholding to 9.42%. This share has given a 3% return in the last month. It has a current market cap of Rs 4,538 crore at the latest share price of Rs 3540.

PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar): FPIs bought an 8.39% stake in Q4, taking their total stake to 48.97%. Previously, FPIs had a 40.58% stake in this fintech sector stock. This firm has given a 10% market return in the last month. PB Fintech has a current m-cap of Rs 55,888 crore at the latest share price of Rs 1,239.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Pricol, and Data Patterns (India): These firms have also seen FPIs raise their stake by 8.34 percentage points, 7.89 percentage points, and 7.82 percentage points, respectively, in Q4.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 30, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
