Genesys shares close 14% higher as firm wins order to make Mumbai’s 3D city model

Shares of Genesys International Corporation Ltd ended 14% higher today after the IT services firm won an order worth Rs 155 crore with BMC to develop Mumbai's 3D city model and map stack. Genesys International Corporation shares ended 13.88% higher at Rs 595.80 on BSE. Market cap of Genesys International rose to Rs 2355.83 crore. Total 0.51 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.87 crore. Genesys International shares have gained 49.53 per cent in a year and risen 37.55 percent since the beginning of this year.

The stock rose to a 52-week high of Rs 666 on March 4, 2024 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 267 on August 8, 2023.

The Genesys International stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of Genesys International which stands at 45.8. Genesys International shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The contract worth Rs 155 crore marks a significant milestone in advanced mapping technology being used for multiple use cases.

Under the agreement, Genesys will provide the development, implementation, and upkeep of a highly accurate 3D city model and map stack for Mumbai and also update the same for three years. The project aims to provide an elaborate and comprehensive overview of the city's landscape to enable precise planning and collaboration among various stakeholders.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd is a premier advanced mapping company. With a team of over 2,000 professionals along with the nationwide Genesys constellation of sensors, the company is building the new India map stack. Genesys International has unique expertise, encompassing an understanding of emerging consumer applications related to mapping technology and the capability to provide cutting-edge solutions on the enterprise and government markets.