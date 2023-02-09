Gillette, Orient Electric and Greenpanel to go ex-dividend; LIC, Zomato, Adani Total Gas Q3 results today

Five stocks namely Gillette India, Greenpanel Industries, Orient Electric, India Motor Parts & Accessories and QGO Finance will turn ex-dividend on Thursday. Shares of Raj Oil Mills will turn ex-rights today. Companies such as LIC, Adani Total Gas, Hindalco Industries, Zomato, IRCTC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Page Industries, HPCL, Lupin and United Breweries will announce their quarterly results later in the day.

Gillette India shares would turn ex-dividend today. Gillette India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 28.

Shares of Greenpanel Industries would turn ex-dividend today. Greenpanel Industries had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. The record date for the same is February 6, Monday, and the dividend will be paid on March 1.

Orient Electric shares would turn ex-dividend today. Orient Electric had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.75 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 1. India Motor Parts (Rs 9 per share dividend) and QGO Finance (Re 0.10 per share dividend) will also turn ex-dividend today.

Raj Oil Mills would go ex-rights today. Thursday is also the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue.

The biggest results for the day would be that of LIC's. Emkay Global sees LIC's profit at Rs 4,580.80 crore against Rs 234.90 crore in the year-ago quarter. It sees APE (annual premium equivalent) at Rs 13683 crore, value of new business (VNB) at Rs 1,965.20 crore and VNB margin at 14.4 per cent.

For Zomato, JM FInancial expects 1 per cent QoQ growth in food delivery (gross order value) GOV in the December quarter as it factors in adverse impact of inflationary pressures on discretionary spends, increase in dine-in consumption and discontinuation of Zomato Pro Plus loyalty programme. On the other hand, Blinkit GOV should at least see low-teens QoQ growth due to improvement in order throughput of dark stores, the brokerage said.

