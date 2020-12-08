Goa Carbon stock hits upper circuit as November output rises 58%

Shares of Goa Carbon were locked in a 5% upper circuit on Friday after the company said its November production rose 58.8% at 14,309.200 MT versus 9,006.000 MT in October 2020.

Goa Carbon stock has gained after 3 days of consecutive fall.

With a trend reversal, Goa Carbon stock opened 4.99% higher and touched an intraday high of Rs 287.35 and has since traded at this price.

Outperforming the sector today, Goa Carbon share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 375.05 and a 52-week low of Rs 109.25. Market capitalisation of the firm rose to Rs 262.96 crore today.

It has risen 2.66% in a week and over 33% in just a month. The stock has gained 35% since the beginning of the year and 41% in one year.

The three plants of the company including Bilaspur, Goa and Paradeep Plant produced 14,309.200 MT Calcined Petroleum Coke, amounting to Rs 262,888,609.17, as per company's regulatory filing.

While Bilaspur Plant produced 434.200 MT, the Goa Plant produced 5,590.000 MT and the Paradeep Plant produced 8,285.000 MT.

