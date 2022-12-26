scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Godrej Properties shares gain 2% as company acquires 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra

Feedback

Godrej Properties shares gain 2% as company acquires 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra

Godrej Properties said it has acquired approximately 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana. The project will offer approximately 1.4 million square feet of plotted residential development

Godrej Properties had on December 23 said it has entered into an agreement for development of 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana. The development will comprise predominantly of premium residential apartments Godrej Properties had on December 23 said it has entered into an agreement for development of 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana. The development will comprise predominantly of premium residential apartments

Shares of Godrej Properties rose 2 per cent in Monday's trade after the Mumbai-based developer said it has expanded its residential portfolio in NCR through the outright purchase of 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Published on: Dec 26, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 26, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS