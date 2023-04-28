HCL Tech shares to turn ex-dividend; UltraTech Cement, SBI Card Q4 results today

Shares of HCL Technologies (HCL Tech), Jindal Stainless, Sanofi India and KSB will turn ex-dividend on Friday. Two stocks Sera Investments & Finance India and Jost's Engineering will turn ex-split while shares of Sprayking Agro Equipment will turn ex-bonus today.

HCL Tech shares would turn ex-dividend today. HCL Tech had announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on May 20.

Shares of Sanofi India would turn ex-dividend today. Sanofi India had announced a special dividend of Rs 183 per share and a final dividend of Rs 194 per share. The two dividends will be paid on June 10.

Jindal Stainless shares would turn ex-dividend today. Jindal Stainless had announced a special dividend of Re 1 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on May 17.

Shares of KSB would turn ex-dividend today. KSB had announced a final dividend of Rs 15 per share and the record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on June 10.

The Sera Investments & Finance India stock will split from a face value of Rs 10 into five shares of face value Rs 2 each. Jost's Engineering scrip would split from face value of five into shares of face value Rs 2 each. Sprayking Agro Equipment will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 2:3.

Meanwhile, companies such as UltraTech Cement, SBI Cards & Payment Systems, Star Health, M&M Financial, Vedant Fashions, L&T Finance Holdings and Indiamart Intermesh will announce their March quarter results today.

