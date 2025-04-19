HDFC Bank Q4 net profit soars 6.7% YoY to Rs 17,616 cr, beats estimates; board recommends Rs 22 dividend

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, posted a standalone net profit of ₹17,616 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, marking a 6.7 percent year-on-year increase. The bank’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY25, on a face value of Rs 1. The record date for the dividend has been set for Friday, June 27, 2025.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank's exchange filing read: “The Board also recommended a dividend of ₹22 per equity share of Re 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 2200 %) for the FY25, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, June 27, 2025.”

Asset quality showed mixed trends. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.33 percent as of March 31, 2025, down from 1.42 percent at the end of December 2024, but higher than 1.24 percent a year ago.

The Net NPA ratio stood at 0.43 percent for the quarter, marginally lower than 0.46 percent in the previous quarter, and up from 0.33 percent in the same period last year.

Advertisement

In absolute terms, gross NPAs declined to ₹35,222.64 crore as of March 31, 2025, from ₹36,018.58 crore as of December 31, 2024. However, the figure was higher than ₹31,173.32 crore recorded a year earlier.

In Q4FY25, HDFC Bank reported a net revenue of Rs 44,090 crore, down from Rs 47,240 crore in Q4FY24. Non-interest revenue, including other income, totaled Rs 12,030 crore, with fee and commission income contributing Rs 8,530 crore compared to Rs 7,990 crore in the previous year.

Provisions and contingencies decreased significantly to Rs 3,190 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 13,510 crore in the same quarter last year, which had included floating provisions of Rs 10,900 crore.

Average deposits for the quarter increased by 15.8% year-over-year to Rs 25.28 lakh crore from Rs 21.83 lakh crore. Average CASA deposits amounted to Rs 8.29 lakh crore, reflecting a 5.7% growth from the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

On Thursday, HDFC Bank shares closed at Rs 1,905.8 on NSE, showing a 1.48 percent increase in anticipation of the forthcoming results. Markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday.