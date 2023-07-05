scorecardresearch
HDFC Bank shares Q1 business update, says advances up 15.8% YoY, deposits 19.2%

Feedback

HDFC Bank said its deposits aggregated to Rs 19,13,000 crore as on June 30, up 19.2 per cent over Rs 16,04,800 crore as on June 30, 2022. Deposits were up 1.6 per cent over Rs 18,83,400 crore at the end of March quarter.

HDFC Bank: Domestic retail loans grew 20 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ, as per the bank's internal business classification. Commercial & rural banking loans grew 29 per cent YoY or 2 per cent sequentially. HDFC Bank: Domestic retail loans grew 20 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ, as per the bank's internal business classification. Commercial & rural banking loans grew 29 per cent YoY or 2 per cent sequentially.

Ahead of Wednesday's trading session, HDFC Bank Ltd said its advances aggregated to approximately Rs 16,15,500 crore in the June quarter, up 15.8 per cent over Rs 13,95,100 crore in the same quarter last year. This translated to a 0.9 per cent sequential growth in advances over Rs 16,00,600 crore in the March quarter.

Gross of transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the bank’s advances grew 20.2 per cent YoY and around 1.9 per cent over March 31, the bank said in a BSE filing.

Domestic retail loans grew 20 per cent YoY and 4 per cent QoQ, as per the bank's internal business classification. Commercial & rural banking loans grew 29 per cent YoY or 2 per cent sequentially while corporate & other wholesale loans grew 11 per cent YoY but fell 1 per cent QoQ.

HDFC Bank said its deposits aggregated to Rs 19,13,000 crore as on June 30, up 19.2 per cent over Rs 16,04,800 crore as on June 30, 2022. Deposits were up 1.6 per cent over Rs 18,83,400crore as on March 31, 2023.

Retail deposits jumped by Rs 38,000 crore during the quarter, and were up 21.5 per cent YoY or 2.5 per cent QoQ. Wholesale deposits grew 9 per cent YoY but were down 2.5 per cent QoQ.

HDFC Bank's CASA deposits aggregated to Rs 8,13,000 crore as on June 30, 2023, a growth of 10.7 per cent over Rs 7,34,600 crore as on June 30, 2022. CASA deposits were down 2.7 per cent over Rs 8,36,000 crore at March end.

Retail CASA grew 11 per cent YoY but fell 2 per cent sequentially. The private lender's CASA ratio stood at 42.5 per cent at the end of June quarter compared with 45.8 per cent in the year-ago period. and 44.4 per cent at the end of March quarter.

During the quarter, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 11,632 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, HDFC Bank said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 05, 2023, 8:33 AM IST
