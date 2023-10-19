scorecardresearch
HUL Q2 results: Net profit rises 4%; board declares interim dividend

HUL Q2 results: Net profit rises 4%; board declares interim dividend

HUL Q2 results: The board of HUL also declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share 

HUL Q2 results: Net profit rises 4%, revenue at Rs 15,027 crore
SUMMARY
  • The board of HUL also declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share 
  • Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the September 2023 quarter climbed 9% to Rs 3,694 crore
  • Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 12% to Rs 2,668 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 2,379 crore in Q2 of the last fiscal.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a profit of Rs 2,717 crore for the quarter ended September 2023, rising 3.86% from Rs 2616 crore in the year ago period. Revenue climbed 3.53 percent to Rs 15,027 crore from Rs 14,514 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

The board of HUL also declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share of face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement for payment of interim dividend is fixed as November 2, 2023.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the September 2023 quarter climbed 9% to Rs 3,694 crore against Rs 3377 crore in the September 2022 quarter. EBITDA margin at 24.6% increased by 130 bps. Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 12% to Rs 2,668 crore in the September 2023 quarter against Rs 2,379 crore in Q2 of the last fiscal.

The earnings were announced after market hours today. Shares of HUL closed flat at Rs 2549 against the previous close of Rs 2547.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.98 lakh crore.

Also read: Hot stocks on October 19, 2023: Suzlon Energy, Ion Exchange, Astral, NBCC and more

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 19, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
