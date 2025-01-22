HUL Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 19% on one-time gain, sales at Rs 15,195 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the December 2024 quarter. Profit climbed to Rs 3,001 crore in the last quarter mainly on account of one-time gain of Rs 509 crore from the divestment of Pureit business. Profit in the December 2023 quarter stood at Rs 2,519 crore.

Sales climbed 2% YoY to Rs 15,195 crore in Q3 against Rs 14,928 crore in December 2023. Total income rose marginally to Rs 15,720 crore in Q3 against Rs 15,473 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Operating profit in Q3 rose by a marginal 1% YoY to Rs 3,570 crore, while margins declined 20 bps to 23.5%. EPS rose to Rs 12.77 in Q3 against Rs 10.72 in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

The HUL stock closed 0.11% higher at Rs 2342.95 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 2,340.40 on BSE. Total 0.77 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.12 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5.5 lakh crore. Earnings were announced after market hours.