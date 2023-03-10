Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank shares likely to rise up to 46%, says Jefferies

Bandhan Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd are among the top picks of the global brokerage Jefferies in the Indian financial sector.

Bandhan Bank

Shares of Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank are likely to deliver 46% returns against the market price of Rs 233, said Jefferies in its report titled ‘India Financials’. The Bandhan Bank Ltd stock was trading 1.45% lower at Rs 225 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 226.95 on BSE.

The stock has lost 15.26% in a year and fallen 3.71% in 2023. Market cap of Bandhan Bank slipped to Rs 36,324 crore in the current trading session. Total 2.54 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.66 crore on BSE. Bandhan Bank stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

IndusInd Bank

Stock of another private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd is seen rising 42% to Rs 1600 against the market price of Rs 1126. The IndusInd Bank stock was trading 1.47% lower at Rs 1152.40 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 1169.55 on BSE. The stock has gained 27.46% in a year and fallen 5.66% in 2023. Market cap of IndusInd Bank slipped to Rs 89,408 crore in the current trading session. Total 0.47 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.42 crore on BSE. IndusInd Bank stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 1139, falling 2.62% intraday on Friday.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank shareholders can expect 41% returns in a year to Rs 2470 compared to the market price of Rs 1751, said the brokerage. The Kotak Mahindra Bank stock was trading 1.04% lower at Rs 1700 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 1717 on BSE.

The stock has lost 3.06% in a year and fallen 6.92% in 2023. Market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped to Rs 3.37 lakh crore in the current trading session. Total 1.06 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.04 crore on BSE. Kotak Mahindra Bank stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Axis Bank

Stock of Axis Bank can see an upside of 29% to Rs 1100 in a year against the market price of Rs 853. The Axis Bank stock was trading 1.04% lower at Rs 1700 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 1717 on BSE. The stock has gained 22.18% in a year and fallen 9.1% in 2023. Market cap of Axis Bank slipped to Rs 2.61 lakh crore in the current trading session. Total 1.02 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.67 crore on BSE. Axis Bank stock is trading higher than the 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

ICICI Bank

Shares of another private lender ICICI Bank can rise up to 32% to Rs 1150 compared to the market price of Rs 869. The ICICI Bank stock was trading 1.52% lower at Rs 843.05 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 1717 on BSE. The stock has gained 24.61% in a year and fallen 5.38% in 2023. Market cap of ICICI Bank slipped to Rs 5.88 lakh crore in the current trading session. Total 1.46 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.26 crore on BSE. ICICI Bank stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In case of public sector banks, Jefferies sees SBI stock rising 35% to Rs 760 in a year. On the other hand, PNB shares can give 4% returns in a year, the brokerage said.

